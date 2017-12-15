Exclusive: Nicki Minaj Bro Rape Sentence Delayed To 2018 After Defense Moves To Vacate Verdict

Jelani Maraj Convicted Of Sexually Abusing His Ex-Stepdaughter

Nicki Minaj’s brother will remain behind bars in a Long Island County jail over the holidays because he postponed his sentencing hearing on child rape charges after his lawyer announced plans to vacate the verdict.e

Jelani Maraj was set to appear Thursday morning in the sex crimes division of Nassau County Supreme Court for the sentencing after a jury last month found him guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

He is facing up to life in state prison.

However, Jelani’s lawyer David Schwartz informed the courts that he plans to file a motion to vacate the verdict altogether. Jelani has insisted that the girl’s rape claims were part of her mother’s plot to extort Nicki Minaj for $25 million and ruin his life. Schwartz questioned the credibility of the girl’s mother and said she could have planted Jelani’s evidence to frame him.

However, the girl testified that the man she knew as her father raped her up to four times a week in 2015 when she was 11 years old after his relationship with her mother went bad. Prosecutors said that the 39-year-old’s semen was also discovered in the crotch area of his accuser’s pants.

A judge will rule on whether or not to keep the verdict in place early next year.

Nicki Minaj has reportedly bankrolled her oldest brother’s legal defense – even putting up one of her homes as collateral so he could remain out on bail. But we’re told she cut ties with him once the verdict came down.