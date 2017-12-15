OG Cake Shaker Deelishis At The Tender Age Of 45… Still Makes That Bubble Twerk! [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Your girl Deelishis is still outchea making that bubble booty do what it do…and we are not mad at her. Yes, some of us are men and Deelishis twerking is “inviting.” For the record, Deelishis is actually 39…we were joking about the 45-years of age.
Turn the page to see her latest cake shaking moves from the Gram…
WHO’S READY‼️ #DeelishisBirthday #DeelishisBirthday2018 PAST CELEBRITY GUEST HOST… • @keyshiakaoir • @charliesangelll • @malaysiainthecity • @maliah_michel • @miraclewatts00 • @iamjuju_ • @iamkarlieredd • @realbriamyles •.@therealtahiry • @brookebaileyinc • @msblingmiami • @mizhani_movement • @saniyyahsamaa • @maddymorebuckss YOU HAVE TO BE IN THE BUILDING FOR THIS YEARS FINALE 🎉🎉🎉