Kevin Hart Denies That Dirty Doggin’ Destroyed His Torrei Hart Marriage—So Why’s Eniko Getting Dragged?

Kevin Hart Speaks On Infidelity & His Torrei Hart Divorce

Kevin Hart’ss very candid “Breakfast Club” interview is raising some eyebrows and his wife is catching some of the collateral damage. As previously reported Kevin was a guest on the show this week and spoke on dirty doggin’ Eniko while she was pregnant.

According to Kevin, the whole scandal was a “gut punch from God” that proved to him that he wasn’t invincible.

Furthermore, he admitted to getting BIG mad when folks would tell Eniko that his dirty doggin’ was “karma” for her creepin’ with him in his first marriage to Torrei Hart.

“When people try to put the s*** on her of—KARMA! Homewrecker! That’s the s*** that got under my skin,” said Kevin. “That title was put on her by my ex [Torrei] out of anger, all that stuff was put out and portrayed from an image that wasn’t true. That woman didn’t have nothing to do with my marriage, that woman didn’t have nothing to do with me leaving my wife.”

He also reiterated that he was separated from Torrei and had “tons of women” before Eniko, his “prize”, came along.

“I’m separated, I was legally separated for a year before I even filed for divorce,” said Kevin. “I had tons of women at that time.” “The fact that I have a prize in finding me an amazing woman, a woman that I’m lucky to call my wife, lucky to put up with the stuff that she put up with and still call me her husband, that’s an amazing quality that she has that I bow down to,” he added. “The fact that people tried to take that quality away and diminish her character that’s where I almost lost it for a second.”

The interview has spurned some vicious comments on social media from folks who think Kevin bashed Torrei in the interview and think he’ll cheat on Eniko again.

It seems like Kevin Hart has to tear Torrei down to lift Eniko up. I hate that shit. 😪 — morena (@jasbella_) December 14, 2017

Kevin Hart is what you call a master manipulator. He somehow desensitizes the fact that he is not a loyal man by attacking his ex wife. Eniko, he will definitely cheat again. #TheBreakfastClub — #fuckTIDAL (@FuckTidal1) December 14, 2017

