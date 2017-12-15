Black Thought Spit 10 Minutes Of Slap Yo Mama Good Bars And Had The Whole Internet Making Funk Flex Faces

Black Thought’s Freestyle On Funk Flex Is Insane

Black Thought blessed us all on Thursday when he stopped by Hot 97 to drop a completely earth-shattering 10-minute freestyle on Funk Flex. Proud friend and Roots bandmate Questlove gave some backstory on his Twitter page while retweeting loads of praise, and surprised everyone by revealing that in his illustrious 30-year long career, this was somehow his first time being invited to freestyle.

For both people who weren’t onto Thought’s pen game prior, and for those of us who already knew the greatness he embodies, this freestyle was mind-blowingly impressive. Rapping for 10-straight minutes without collapsing a lung, taking any missteps, or saying any bars that aren’t complete flames is not something you see everyday. It’s not that his fans didn’t already know this was something he was capable of, but damn, he was there to make that all the way clear.

Deservingly, Black Thought was trending on Twitter for the day and the internet blew up with everybody quoting their favorite bars and deciphering lines with their own Funk Flex reaction GIFs. Unfazed, Mr. Trotter assured everyone that this is pretty regular behavior for him, knowing he’s more than proved himself to be this magnificent in the past.

That verse was just what I had to say at the moment lol. — Black Thought (@blackthought) December 14, 2017

The freestyle caught the attention of pretty much everyone who’s a fan of rapping to begin with, including some impressive very co-signs. Among the people calling this linguistic feat the greatest freestyle of all time is Diddy, who enthusiastically sent out praise to the Roots emcee.

THIS IS THE GREATEST FREESTYLE IN ALL OF HIP HOP HISTORY!!!! @BlackThought https://t.co/IffabCoZcV — Diddy (@Diddy) December 15, 2017

