Royal Swirl: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Marry May 19, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the date for their nuptials. The royal couple will wed May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The official announcement came from Kensington Palace.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

According to BBC News, the Royal Family will pay for the wedding, including the service, music, flowers and reception. The couple’s scheduled to spend Christmas together with the Queen at Sandringham.

This royal affair will no doubt be shown on TV; will YOU be watching???