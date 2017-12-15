Publicist Who Allegedly Rebuffed Russell Simmons Rape Attempt Claps Back At #NotMe, “I Hope He Chokes On His Om Pendant”

Russell Simmons Gets Backlash For #NotMe From Alleged Victim Kelly Cutrone

Russell Simmons’ creepy #NotMe hashtag looks to be backfiring terribly for him, with prominent publicist Kelly Cutrone becoming so disgusted by his attempt to paint himself as a victim of false accusations that she is now stepping forward to claim Simmons tried to rape her in 1991.

Cutrone spoke with Page Six saying she became incensed Thursday after seeing Simmons post his #NotMe claims on social media:

“The #NotMe thing? I’m going to do a #YeahYou. F–k you.”

Cutrone told Page Six that when she was 26 she ran into Simmons, who was an acquaintance, at a party and agreed to walk with him to another party. She says he then invited her to his apartment, but after she refused he claimed he had to stop by a friends’. Cutrone agreed to go, but says she believes he took her to his apartment instead:

“He pushed me into his apartment and then he threw me down on the floor and literally tried to grab … take my clothes off of me,” Cutrone told us, “And I started kicking him really, really hard, screaming, telling him to get the f–k off of me. And that I would have him killed if he ever f–king laid a hand on me.” She added, “I actually think I told him I would call Page Six! I was a publicist! I think I told him I would call Page Six and have him murdered.”

Cutrone says after fighting him off she fled the apartment.

“[Simmons] was just really shaken up and I f–king split. I remember running out the door and getting a cab and all I remember was that I got in a cab and I remember a feeling — which was so crazy — of, ‘Oh my god. Somebody just tried to rape me. What do I do?’ And then the energy of going to the police and pressing charges against him was overwhelming to me.” She added, “Then what would happen afterward — and this would happen years afterward — I’d be at a table and Russell f–king Simmons would come up to the table and then people would be like, ‘Kelly, do you know Russell?,’ and I’d be like, ‘Yes, I know Russell — he tried to rape me.’”

Page Six says Cutrone’s claims were backed by a friend Tatijana Shoan, who says she distinctly remembers Kelly telling ex-husband Ronnie Cutrone, who Shoan was dating, about the attack.

Despite Simmons claim that #NotMe was not an attempt to “diminish the #MeToo movement in anyway, but instead hold my accusers accountable,” Cutrone was horrified by the idea, telling Page Six, “It’s a call to every man who wants the right to abuse women to continue.”

“All these guys [who have been accused of rape, including Simmons and Harvey Weinstein] have been doing is, like, go, like, ‘Hey, I’m really, really sorry and I’m going to step away from my business,’” said Cutrone, “But you know what, a lot of these women have to go to work everyday because they have to pay bills and they haven’t made $100 million.” Of Simmons — an avid yogi — she added, “I hope he chokes on his om pendant.”

While Simmons did not respond directly to Cutrone’s accusations, his lawyer provided a statement to Page Six that referred to the mass of allegations against him:

“I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual.” He added that he has “enormous respect for the women’s movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power” and said he was “devastated by any reason I may have given to anyone to say or think of me in the ways that are currently being described.” The statement went on: “In recent weeks, some former business, creative and romantic partners have aired grievances as claims I categorically reject. In some of these instances, financial motives and direct contradictory witness testimony has been supplied to the media, which has been completely left out of stories. In the last few days, one woman attempted to extort me for $500,000 only to recant her ridiculous claim.” He said, “I have already apologized for the instances of thoughtlessness in my consensual relations. I have separated myself from my businesses and charities in order to not become a distraction.”

SMH… We knew that #NotMe thing was a bad idea. At least 12 women have accused Simmons of sexual misconduct and he’s now being investigated by the NYPD.

Do you think ANY of these men, particularly Russell Simmons and Harvey Weinstein, will ever see a jail behind these accusations?