Bacon Boy Brutality: Michigan Woman Knocked Bloody Unconscious After Cops Body Slam Her Face First [Video]

Image via Coldwater PD

Michigan Woman Slammed Unconscious By Cops

This past July Tiffany McNeil was arrested in Coldwater, Michigan after a domestic dispute. After being cuffed and taken to jail, things turned violent.

A Coldwater police officer was caught on camera slamming Tiffany face first onto the concrete floor, leaving her bloody and unconscious.

She is suing the the department for damages according to NYDailyNews.

Just another reason why people generally distrust the cops.