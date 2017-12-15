Baby Budden Soon Come: Cyn Santana And Joe Budden Are In The Hospital Ready For Their Bundle Of Joy
Baby Budden Is Officially On The Way
Cyn Santana and Joe Budden announced their baby collaboration back in August, and now it seems the two are finally gearing up to meet their newest addition to the family.
This is the way I look at you every time you enter a room. Every morning when we wake up. Every night when we fall asleep. Every time you tell me you love me. Every time you tell me I'm your Queen. Through our love, I've gotten even closer to God. And through him we were able to create this blessing… thank you. I love ya'll so much. Moment captured by the amazing @jnsilva 🙏🏽
Last night, Cyn sent out tweets that led pretty much everyone to believe that the time has come for her to send Baby Budden that eviction notice. Talking about getting to meet the love of her life with the other love of her life, it’s pretty obvious the former Love & Hip Hop star is talking about giving birth and having her supportive baby daddy there by her side.
Later that night, Joe went on Instagram live from the hospital room and gave us an intimate look at what the two of them are talking about before the arrival of the baby. Budden talks about how he’s there at the hospital doing his best to be supportive, while all Cyn is worried about is telling him to go to the car and put the carseat in for their soon-to-be-born son. Those motherly instincts are already kicking in.
All of this went down last night, so technically the baby could already be here–but if not, we can expect to see a happy new family very very soon. Congrats to the happy couple, hopefully we get to see pictures of the little one sooner than later.