Baby Budden Soon Come: Cyn Santana And Joe Budden Are In The Hospital Ready For Their Bundle Of Joy

Baby Budden Is Officially On The Way

Cyn Santana and Joe Budden announced their baby collaboration back in August, and now it seems the two are finally gearing up to meet their newest addition to the family.

Last night, Cyn sent out tweets that led pretty much everyone to believe that the time has come for her to send Baby Budden that eviction notice. Talking about getting to meet the love of her life with the other love of her life, it’s pretty obvious the former Love & Hip Hop star is talking about giving birth and having her supportive baby daddy there by her side.

Bout to meet the love of my life with the love of my life!!!! You’re too dope God ✨✨✨✨ — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) December 15, 2017

Shout out to all the mommas…. god bless y’all for real. — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) December 15, 2017

Later that night, Joe went on Instagram live from the hospital room and gave us an intimate look at what the two of them are talking about before the arrival of the baby. Budden talks about how he’s there at the hospital doing his best to be supportive, while all Cyn is worried about is telling him to go to the car and put the carseat in for their soon-to-be-born son. Those motherly instincts are already kicking in.

All of this went down last night, so technically the baby could already be here–but if not, we can expect to see a happy new family very very soon. Congrats to the happy couple, hopefully we get to see pictures of the little one sooner than later.