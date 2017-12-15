Coupled Up ‘Cross The Pond: Idris Elba Introduces His Baddie With The Fatty To Prince Charles

Idris Elba Brings Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre To Meet Prince Charles

Idris Elba brought new boo Sabrina Dhowre to the One Million Young Dinner at Buckingham Palace Thursday night, where they were both photographed shaking hands and chatting up the future head of the British royal family.

And in related royal news, Idris Elba recently gushed about Prince Harry’s intended Megan Markle, heaping praise on the actress for her great character.

“Meghan Markle, as a person, regardless of her color, is a role model,” he told Sky News. “As a strong woman marrying into our royal family, she’s going to be a role model for any woman.” “The point is that of course our society is one of mixed heritage and it’s nice to see Meghan within the Royal Family,” he continued. “It’s great.” Elba added, “And of course she’s going to be a beacon and of course she’s going to be someone that people look towards.”

Markle recently attended Queen Elizbeth’s annual staff Christmas party at Windsor Castle, held in a set of rooms, including the Waterloo Chamber, St. George’s Hall and the Grand Reception Room, which is where Meghan and Harry will have their wedding in May.

“The Christmas party is always held there. They’ll hold the wedding reception there, too. It is a well-proven system and arrangement,” a former staffer told PEOPLE.

