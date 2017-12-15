Go Figure: Pro-Trump’ing New Mexico Mass School Shooter Had A “Secret” Affinity For White Supremacy

New Mexico School Shooter Profiled As A Trump-Loving Racist

The young man who shot and killed two students at Aztec High School in New Mexico on December 7, 2017 then himself is now being outed at a White Supremacist Trump-lover. William Atchison, 21, reportedly lived an online persona full of racist memes and trolling the accounts of others with hateful white supremacist rhetoric.

Who’s surprised by this? The Daily Beast reports:

Online, the 21-year-old New Mexico resident lived a prolific life as a white supremacist, pro-Trump meme peddler who was most known for his obsession with school shooters. For a half-decade, Atchison spent most of his days online, repeatedly posting threats of violence and cries for help. When users saw posts from Atchison, who went by dozens of names like “Adam Lanza” and “Future Mass Shooter” on both larger platforms like YouTube and racist communities like The Daily Stormer, they would often ask how his manifesto was going.

He didn’t limit his behavior to just youtube and hate forums, he went to review a video game where he laughed at the Columbine massacre.

In a review of Doom II, Atchison referred to the Columbine shooting as “LOLumbine.” His review for the game Hatred, a game which was initially pulled from Steam because the main character’s goal is to “slaughter innocents,” simply reads “ur going to ALL pay.”

Fox 2 News also reported that Atchison was profiled by the FBI because of his extremely racist online commentary. Reportedly the FBI had contacted Atchison in March 2016 after he made notable comments on an online gaming forum. Reports did not specify what Atchison wrote, but said it was something along the lines of: “If you’re going to commit a mass shooting, does anyone know about cheap assault rifles?”

SMH.