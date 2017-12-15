Actresses Plan To Wear All Black To 2018 Golden Globes As A Protest Against Sexual Harassment

Women In Hollywood Plan To Make A Statement At Golden Globes

Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that a big slew of major actresses (which includes both presenters and nominees) are planning to wear all black to the 2018 Golden Globes, as a symbol of protest against harassment in Hollywood. Sources have said that this all black attire is set to begin at the Golden Globes on January 7, but it may extend throughout more of the award season. Claudia and Jackie Oshry also confirmed it on their show The Morning Breath. “All female actresses attending the Globes are protesting by just wearing black gowns,” a source reportedly told PEOPLE.

Of course, countless Hollywood actresses and other figures have been rallying against sexual harassment since the New York Times broke the story about allegations against Harvey Weinstein. The whole narrative around Hollywood and the entertainment industry in general have revolved around the surfacing of more sexual harassment allegations, so this protest wouldn’t be a huge shocker.

Obviously, Weinstein is far from the only Hollywood big wig who has been accused. Since his allegations were publicied, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Louis C.K., Russell Simmons, actor Geoffrey Rush, James Toback, Jeffrey Tambor and Adam Venit all faced allegations from women who have come forward to tell their stories.

We’ll get to find out next month if these actresses really do come together in order to make a huge statement at such a famed Hollywood event.