Saltine Fury: Clueless MAGAs Saw “Black Thought” Trending And Are In A Mayo Jar Of Emotions

"Black Thought" what a joke. Change "Black" to "White" and everyone's in an uproar. F this PC crap. — Drunk Injun Chief (@ThorsTool) December 15, 2017

Mayo Packets Mad At Black Thought

Black Thought of the Roots has been a hip hop staple for three decades with no problem. The whole time he’s been one of the best rappers out, and he’s even on Jimmy Fallon’s show every night. However, when he ripped his freestyle for an orgasmic Funk Flex and started trending, MAGAs got really confused. They wanted to know why Black Thought was trending and instead of even searching they started snow flaking all over the timeline.

when race trolls see black thought trending and dont realize that its a person pic.twitter.com/YptNtgfUcw — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) December 15, 2017

So you know what time it is…let’s laugh at all of them! Stay mad…