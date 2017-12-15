SMH: Walmart Is Selling Knock-Offs Of 2 Chainz’ Dabbin Santa Christmas Sweaters

2 Chainz Puts Walmart On Blast For Selling Knock-Offs

For the past 3 years, 2 Chainz has been bringing people together with his Dabbin’ Santa line of Christmas sweaters. A huge phenomenon in 2015, Chainz and his team at Street Execs has brought the sweaters back each year with new styles in order to spread love and use some of the profits to give back to the community.

Any hugely successful piece of clothing is almost inevitably gonna get imitated, and now Walmart is selling exact knock-off replicas of 2 Chainz’ famous sweaters. The sweaters so seem to be sourced from third party companies, but there is a variety of them being sold through Walmart’s site.

Chainz wrote on his IG post about the incident: “Someone please tell Walmart that they didn’t get permission to use this patent or likeness in anyway. We use this sweater this time of year to spread togetherness and also give back to those who are less fortunate or not able to provide for their families at the time.”

SMH. You can buy the TRUUUUU-ly authentic version of these sweaters here, no Walmart.