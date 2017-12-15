“Bye, Felicia”: Robin Roberts Dismisses Bum Azz Omarosa, Omarosa Claps Back “It’s Black Woman Civil War!” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Robin Roberts Gives Omarosa “Bye, Felicia”, Omarosa Responds

Yesterday following Omarosa’s crusty, cringe-y and coontoonish GMA interview, Robin Roberts picked up where our political analyst bae Angela Rye left off.

The fired sunken troll caught wind of Robin’s comment and clapped back with a unsurprising and self-hating response.

FIRST OF ALL, NOTHING about Robin Roberts vs. Omarosa suggests a “Black woman civil war” as only one of them is bl-…*signal drops*

