Look At Me! Going To Jail: XXXTerminator Was Denied Bail And Sent To Jail Ahead Of His Abuse Trial

XXXTentacion Sent To Jail Ahead Of Trial

According to reports from TMZ, XXXTentacion has been sent to jail.

Apparently the always controversial rapper was denied bail on Friday morning during his trial. When he was first charged, XXX was facing charges including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering. Now, things have gotten even worse for the Florida native, as prosecutors added another seven(!) felony charges to the list. All of the new charges added have to do with issues of witness tampering and witness harassment.

These new charges are reportedly related to a recent development in the case, which involves an incident that happened approximately two weeks ago. The performer’s legal team submitted a document, in which they claimed that the woman XXX was accused of assaulting wanted to drop the case. Of course, prosecutors were extremely skeptical at the time, and now believe that the rapper coerced her into signing it.

XXXTentacion will likely remain in jail until his trial, and after that he is potentially facing decades in prison, if convicted.