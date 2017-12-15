Run Me My Money, Bih: UPS Lost A Man’s $846K Inheritance, Only Offered to Refund $32 Shipping Fee

UPS Lost A Man’s Inheritance And The Bank Won’t Pay Him Back

According to a man in Canada, the United Parcel Service lost track of his package containing his entire family inheritance–and there’s nothing they can do about it.

The whopping $846,000 was sent in the form of a bank draft from TD Canada Trust, and 10 months following the incident, the amount still has not been recovered or refunded. After losing the package containing the large sum of money, UPS offered to pay the man $32 for his mailing costs. Lorette Tylor went to a local UPS location in Ontario where he was expecting the package from his sister following their father’s death–but after multiple days waiting, nothing ever came.

His sister Louis was advised by TD to send the money this way, because it would be safest for a large sum. UPS insists that the package cannot be traced and just simply said, “occassionally the loss of a package does occur.” Apparently, the bank is refusing to refund the money unless Taylor signs an agreement to pay them back if someone cashes in the lost draft…..huh? They can’t void checks in Canada?

Hold up: does this seem fishy to anyone? The bank can’t just stop payment on the first check and issue a new one? Also–Lorette only lives 270 miles from his sister, so why didn’t he go get his coin instead of relying on the most unreliable service in the world? SMH