Dyno-White! Salmonella Skeletor Ann Coulter Said She’s Single And Alone And We Love This Song

Ann Coulter Is Sad And Alone

Ann Coulter is one of the most hated people in the country. Everyone has been tired of this sentient wilted kale leaf for years and she just won’t quit. Now, she’s trying to talk about why we shouldn’t use taxes to pay for families. The reason? Because she’s single and will die alone. What a sad story. Allow us to take out a tiny violin.

We singles live empty lives of quiet desperation and will die alone. Now Rubio is demanding that we also fund happy families with children who fill their days with joy. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 15, 2017

Better yet, let us enjoy the dragging she’s getting and her lonely days and nights. God don’t make mistakes.