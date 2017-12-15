Taraji P. Henson Finally Confirms Rumors That She’s Dating Former NFL player Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P Henson Happily Confirms Her Long-Rumored Relationship

Taraji P. Henson has finally confirmed the details of her formerly very private love life. The “Empire” star decided to dish the dirt on her personal life on the “Yes, Girl!” podcast from Essence on Thursday, confirming the longstanding rumors. Henson jokes about knowing the rumors have been all over gossip blogs for a long time, so she might as well confirm things herself.

“I’m happy in my personal life. Finally it has happened to me,” she said before saying her business was, “all over The Shade Room anyway.” Their account first shared a collage of the now-confirmed couple back way back in 2015.

“You know, I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very, very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years.”

