Here’s What Happened When K. Michelle Appeared On “The Real” (After Calling Loni A “Ham Hock”)
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12
❯
❮
K. Michelle Appeared On “The Real” & Stirred Up Twitter
You may remember when vicious Twitter goonette K. Michelle d r a g g e d “The Real” co-host Loni Love to the roast beefy abyss over shady comments and shook up Twitter. Well, the two apparently squashed their “beef” and moved beyond the B.S. during a must-see episode that had Black Twitter buzzing.
Peep what happened when K. Michelle appeared on “The Real” on the flip.