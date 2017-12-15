Here’s What Happened When K. Michelle Appeared On “The Real” (After Calling Loni A “Ham Hock”)

Didn’t K.Michelle just call Loni roast beef or some like that couple months back?….. pic.twitter.com/VGrmh93FGy — Because if yall was beefin’ at that weddin, then.. (@obeyyurTHURST) December 15, 2017

K. Michelle Appeared On “The Real” & Stirred Up Twitter

You may remember when vicious Twitter goonette K. Michelle d r a g g e d “The Real” co-host Loni Love to the roast beefy abyss over shady comments and shook up Twitter. Well, the two apparently squashed their “beef” and moved beyond the B.S. during a must-see episode that had Black Twitter buzzing.

Peep what happened when K. Michelle appeared on “The Real” on the flip.