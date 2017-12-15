MAGA Marinara: Fans Aren’t Feeling Eminem’s New Album, So He’s Banking On A 15-Year-Old Reference With His “Mom’s Spaghetti” Pop-Up Shop

Eminem Is Opening A “Mom’s Spaghetti” Shop In Detroit

Eminem’s latest album came out today, but had already leaked online a few days prior. The reception to the album was less than pleasant, with people who–for some reason–were still big Eminem fans being beyond disappointed by the tracklist, the pop features, and his roll-out pretty much relying on a response from Donald Trump (which as we know, he didn’t get).

Even just hearing snippets of the songs had people wondering what the hellll was going on in that white man’s head, and a lot of diehard Stans have denounced it as an unofficial part of Em’s body of work.

With so much disdain toward this new project, it’s only right that Eminem and his team bring back a 15-year-old song lyric to earn some love from the fans…right?

Probably the most popular and well-known lyric from Marshall Mathers–and now a popular meme–Em is bringing a “mom’s spaghetti” pop-up shop to Detroit. Maybe his team has this planned the whole time…or maybe they saw the terrible reception to his new approach and decided to bank on something they knew the fans would get behind.