Begone Belcalis Bashers: Cardi B Claps At Faux Twitter Financial Advisers Mad At Her “Wilding” Wraith Purchase

Cardi B Claps Back At Folks Doubting She Could Afford Offset’s Birthday Wraith

Cardi B buys Offset a car for his birthday and a bunch of broke boys (and girls) turned into twitter financial advisors. Cardi B, who just recently secured a million dollar deal with Steve Madden, actually took a moment to address her haters, using one woman as a hilarious example. Twitter user @EbtheCeleb tweeted:

why is cardi b spending that much $ on anything… like she ain’t worth enough to be spending that much dough on something that depreciates in value — Eb the Celeb (@EbtheCeleb) December 15, 2017

And Cardi B immediately clapped back:

Baby you don’t know what i got .Dont let these Google searches get you fucked up ,I work everyday ,I save and invest 😉 and i got a lot of deals on my table ,Myman deserves it ! I mean he did put half a mill on my finger 💁🏽what your Man doing for you ?? https://t.co/OAJ9x3lLzc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 15, 2017

Whoooo! Cardi continued:

I️n the month of December i only have 3 days OFF ,yesterday was my first day today I’m back to work on my hubby Bday.I️ work too hard that’s why i spend my money how i want too spend it 😤and because financial adviser say i can😂😂Dont clock my pockets. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 14, 2017

Cardi didn’t stop there to prove a point, she clapped at another hater on IG for doubting her financial stability.

Cardi B clarified to a fan who was tryna play her that she didn’t lease Offset’s Rolls Royce Wraith… and she actually bought it cash. The car can cost upwards of $350,000. pic.twitter.com/uFk2UYf5uo — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) December 14, 2017

