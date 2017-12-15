Tupac’s Murder Weapon Was Found 19 Years Ago…But Police Have No Clue Where It Is Now

Tupac’s Murder Weapon Was Found Nearly 20 Years Ago

The A&E docuseries “Who Killed Tupac?” discovered that the Compton PD had their hands on Tupac’s murder weapon — and likely even identified his killer — but without context, completely let the information slide by the wayside.

According to TMZ, a .40 caliber Glock was found by a Compton resident in 1998, two years after ‘Pac’s murder…but just ONE day after one of his alleged rivals was murdered in an act of gang violence.

Orlando Anderson, a documented member of the Southside Crips and the same man that Tupac famously fought in a Las Vegas hotel lobby just hours before his killing, was murdered in a gang shootout on May 29, 1998. The glock in question was found on May 30.

Unsurprisingly, Anderson was actually named as a suspect in Tupac’s murder, but he was never charged with the crime. Vegas police never took possession of the gun in question.

After Anderson’s death, the gun was found in the backyard of one of Anderson’s friend’s and fellow crips, who was with him in Vegas when Tupac was killed.

The gun was taken in by cops then. It wasn’t until 2006 that a deputy sifting through the records came across the file and recognized the address as one belonging to a Crip gangmember that had issues with Tupac. He ran the ballistics and realized it was the exact same gun. However, the gun wasn’t turned over to Las Vegas PD to add to the evidence in the unsolved case for ‘Pac’s murder, out of fear of igniting more gang retaliation.

Now, for some unknown reason, no one from the department has any idea where the gun is today.

Getty/Splash