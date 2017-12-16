Future Behind Her: Blac Chyna Commemorates Her Mommy Status With New Hand Tatts

Blac Chyna Covers Her Old Tattoo With Her Children’s Names

Remember the two Pre-Kardashian weeks that Blac Chyna and Future were having Rich Sex…and Chyna solidified the permanence of their relationship with a tattoo of his stage name on her hand?

Well, we know how that story ended, and that her new baby daddy Rob ended up accompanying her to the laser clinic to rectify that mistake.

It appears that didn’t do the full job of erasing Chyna’s old life…so she decided to make sure her past was erased with reminders of her new narrative.

Chyna unveiled her new ink — baby Dream’s name over faded Future, and King’s name on the opposite hand for balance.

Hmm. What do you think of Chy’s new ink?

Splash/Getty