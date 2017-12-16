Hollywood Actresses Plan To Rock All Black On The Golden Globes Red Carpet To Protest Persistent Creepiness In The Industry

Actresses Plan Silent Protest Wearing All Black

Women of Hollywood plan to send a big message to the industry’s alleged abusers and enablers with their wardrobe during the upcoming awards season.

Fashion designer Michael Costello confirms to TMZ that stylists to the stars have all but cleaned out his selection of black gowns ahead of January’s big ceremony.

This supports rumblings that at least 25 big-name actresses plan to wear Black gowns as a show of solidarity with women and men who have come forward with long-suppressed stories of harassment, intimidation, and even rape at the hands of high powered men in the industry.

The Purge isn’t slowing down at all…as always, it’s anyone’s guess who’s next.

Getty