Ho Sit Down: Ex-Wife Of NBA Baller Lorenzen Wright Arrested And Charged With His Murder

Image via Doug Pensinger/Allsport/Getty

Sherra Wright-Robinson Arrested For Lorenzen Wright’s Murder

“Thank you Jesus! Thank you Jesus! They got her! They got her! They need to bury her.”

That is a quote attributed to Lorenzen Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion, after she got the news that her son’s SHADY ex-wife, Sherra Wright-Robinson, had been arrested and charged with her son’s death.

According to Commercial Appeal, Robinson’s capture follows the arrest of her co-defendant and former church deacon Billy R. Turner who is also thought to be directly responsible for Lorenzen’s death.

Sherra is the epitome of an ain’t s#it bish. Peep what she told Commercial Appeal back in 2015 about her husband’s death:

“On certain days when it gets hard, we have to just pretend like he’s still on a road trip,” Wright-Robinson told the The Commercial Appeal in 2015. “It’s still hard.”

We’re with Deborah, we hope they bury this heffa.

The fact that she is still using that man’s name despite the fact that she *allegedly* killed him. She’s gonna get best bottle service that Hell’s VIP section has to offer.