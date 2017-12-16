Welp: Azealia Banks Planning To Sue Remy Ma Over Abashing Meat Curtain Photos

Azealia Banks Threatens To Sue Remy Ma

Azealia Banks is still upset after publically falling out with Remy Ma and she’s now threatening to take legal action. After shedding tears over the spat, Banks solicited for legal help over the incident to her IG followers, saying what Remy did by exposing their text messages felt wrong.

Banks even strongly believes that Remy sharing their personal texts violated revenge porn laws since the nude meaty vagina shot Remy shared were “insinuated” to be hers.

Take a look at Azealia Banks” rhetoric. Scroll to see all of her posts below.

Do YOU think Azealia might have a strong ‘revenge porn’ case against Remy or is she reaching across the Hudson from her Bronx studio apartment???