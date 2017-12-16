Jimmy Fallon Talks To Black Thought About His Viral Funk Flex Freestyle [Video]

Black Thought Gets Interviewed By Jimmy Fallon

Black Thought has been on the minds of every hip hop fan this week following his incredible 10-minute freestyle on Hot 97. He’s posted up with The Roots every night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but last night Fallon brought Thought up for an interview of his own about the incredible freestyle and viral moment.

Tarik talks about how he and his bandmate Questlove met in Philadelphia, of course leading to the formation of The Roots. He also blesses their live studio audience with another mini freestyle, because Black Thought is the smoothest in the game.