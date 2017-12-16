Fabolous And Jadakiss Pull Up On Action Bronson To Try Out Some Food For The First Time [Video]

Jadakiss and Fabolous Visit Action Bronson For Some Good Food

The entire VICELAND channel is basically 10 different Action Bronson shows and a couple of other things sprinkled in here and there. On THE UNTITLED ACTION BRONSON SHOW, Jadakiss and Fabolous visit the rapper/chef to indulge in some gnocchi for the first time, made by chef Jonathan Waxman.

The two hip hop legends just released their collaboration project late last month, so they’ve been popping up pretty much everywhere together. All of these New York natives are just taking it easy and trying out some new food together, which is most definitely entertaining to watch.