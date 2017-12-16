Colorism Chronicles: Light-Skinned “X-Men” Actress Responds To Hater Wanting To Yank Her Role And Twitter Divided

Black Girl Tragic: Twitter DAMNED Alexandra Shipp For Taking Storm Role

Colorism in Hollyweird has been a forever annoyance (suppressor) in the Black community regardless of (white) Hollyweird progress. Frustration granted, but are we supposed to troll lighter skinned black actresses for taking roles in Hollyweird movies?? Or should we be taking the issue to the people actually doing the casting and producing? Shout out to Issa Rae, Viola Davis, Taraji P., Gabby, Keri and all the other obviously black women leading on Television.

Enter Alexandra Shipp, the actress who plays the adolescent version of Storm in X-Men movies. A fan asked Shipp if she was excited to team up with Thor after news that Disney had taken ownership over Fox.

Read closely, because things go left after a pressed hater enters the conversation, bringing down Shipp’s excitement.

First:

@AlexShipppp now that Disney bought fox i’m gonna need that Storm and Thor team up now….. How do you feel about that sister? — Michael Hill (@Michael99mvp1) December 14, 2017

Next:

Nope. Disney is re-casting the whole team, boo. Sorry. Dark Phoenix will be your last. We getting a dark skinned non-racially Ambiguous Storm like we deserve. pic.twitter.com/sOFlVhx7ZG — Sara (@Saaaa_hot) December 14, 2017

Nope. Disney is re-casting the whole team, boo. Sorry. Dark Phoenix will be your last. We getting a dark skinned non-racially Ambiguous Storm like we deserve.

Sh-t automatically hit the fan-noir after Shipp accused the woman’s comments as being racist. She probably meant colorist, unfair, prejudice or something, but it was too damn late.

This. Right. Here. Pure hate. Its disgusting. My whole life I’ve had to defend my skin tone, like its controllable, like I’ve ever been treated white. Sorry, your racism doesn’t work on me. I’m a strong black woman & no one will EVER be able to take that from me not even a troll. https://t.co/Nl8HqoiDuf — Alexandra Shipp (@AlexShipppp) December 14, 2017

Where is Yara Shahidi to come save this mess?? It was open season already and “explanations” ensued.

I dont dismiss colorism in any way shape or form. But I’m not wearing blackface I AM BLACK. Everyone should be represented, but I’m playing a cartoon, not a historical figure. Period. Thank you for showing up with coherent criticism, i hear your constructive criticism ✌🏾🙏🏾 — Alexandra Shipp (@AlexShipppp) December 14, 2017

“Sis”. But, Shipp still ain’t givaphuck. She said she wasn’t turning down roles to make people feel comfortable. It’s her JOB at the end of the day and she’s Black, who’s mad?

Agreed. But why go after an actor? What good does that bring?Wouldn’t talking to one and getting them to see your side without offending them work better? Take it up with someone who can do something!Cuz I’m never turning down a role to make other ppl feel comfortable EVER. https://t.co/U25bUHSpZf — Alexandra Shipp (@AlexShipppp) December 14, 2017

