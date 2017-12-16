Colorism Chronicles: Light-Skinned “X-Men” Actress Responds To Hater Wanting To Yank Her Role And Twitter Divided
Black Girl Tragic: Twitter DAMNED Alexandra Shipp For Taking Storm Role
Colorism in Hollyweird has been a forever annoyance (suppressor) in the Black community regardless of (white) Hollyweird progress. Frustration granted, but are we supposed to troll lighter skinned black actresses for taking roles in Hollyweird movies?? Or should we be taking the issue to the people actually doing the casting and producing? Shout out to Issa Rae, Viola Davis, Taraji P., Gabby, Keri and all the other obviously black women leading on Television.
Enter Alexandra Shipp, the actress who plays the adolescent version of Storm in X-Men movies. A fan asked Shipp if she was excited to team up with Thor after news that Disney had taken ownership over Fox.
Read closely, because things go left after a pressed hater enters the conversation, bringing down Shipp’s excitement.
First:
Next:
Nope. Disney is re-casting the whole team, boo. Sorry. Dark Phoenix will be your last. We getting a dark skinned non-racially Ambiguous Storm like we deserve.
Sh-t automatically hit the fan-noir after Shipp accused the woman’s comments as being racist. She probably meant colorist, unfair, prejudice or something, but it was too damn late.
Where is Yara Shahidi to come save this mess?? It was open season already and “explanations” ensued.
“Sis”. But, Shipp still ain’t givaphuck. She said she wasn’t turning down roles to make people feel comfortable. It’s her JOB at the end of the day and she’s Black, who’s mad?
Ahh, this was just the beginning. Hit the flip for more.
Oh boy, we get her defensive positioning but log off now…the “sis'” are coming.
Continue Slideshow