Illuminati Isht: Terry Crews Says He And His Family Are Being Tracked And Hacked By Hollywood Henchmen

Terry Crews Says His Family Is Being Followed

Terry Crews has become one of the prominent male faces of the #MeToo movement after outing his experience of sexual harassment at the hands of Hollywood Agent Adam Venit.

While his bravery and honesty has landed him on the pages of Vanity Fair, Crews claims it has also placed himself and his family in a precarious position.

Now, just to have a record of things in the public eye, Terry is airing out his suspicion that Venit and heavy hitters who sympathize with him are targeting his family — hacking their personal computers, bugging their home, and physically following them. He even suggests that should he have an “unfortunate accident” anytime in the near future…all eyes show look to WME and Adam Venit.

My assailant Adam Venit is the founding partner at @WME, a corporation worth over $8 billion. I believe my family is being tracked and possibly bugged. (Cont’d) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017

I also believe @unclerush was asked to pressure me into dropping my case by @WME execs. Somehow they thought he was the “King of Black people”. Someone hacked into the computer my son and I built together. I have to shut it down and replace the hard drive.

(Cont’d/2) https://t.co/HHcwBN4RH6 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017

LAPD task force detectives let me know these people don’t play fair. There are a lot of secrets to protect, and they will do anything to keep them. The town is compromised. But me, and my team, are not. If I were to have a timely “accident” — you know where to look. (Cont’d/4) https://t.co/Hz1btFZC8r — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017

@WME general counsel Seth Krauss surreptitiously brought up my wife’s name to my former attorney re: my case.@TMZ met me and my wife at the as we left the airport, then mysteriously edited out my comments about how they collude with the studios and agencies. (Cont’d/) https://t.co/kdtSLBJZGD — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017

Retaliation in some form is expected- I would be naive to think otherwise… But vulnerability and openness is actually my best protection. I’m ready. (End) https://t.co/tWzsVWzt0m — terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017

And if you believe this sounds like a dash of paranoia, bear in mind that it wouldn’t be all that farfetched. Rumors have surfaced that after raping her and paying her off…Harvey Weinstein had Rose McGowan followed, routinely threatened and intimidated, and even hired someone to falsely befriend her and gain her trust to gather information he could use against her — permanently affecting her sense of safety and mental health.

This is Hollywood elitism and billions of dollars at work, after all. Women and men who speak out and help take down powerful men face far more risk of ruin than of any gain for sharing their stories…

WENN/Twitter