3 Days Later: Pedo Politician Roy Moore Refuses To Accept Defeat, Starts Fundraising For “Election Integrity Fund”

Roy Moore Still Hasn’t Conceded 3 Days After Election Loss

The world rejoiced when super Republican state Alabama elected a Democratic Senator for the first time in 25 years. The super creepy pedophile candidate Roy Moore has seemingly lost his marbles since his embarrassing loss, and is ignoring his pal Donald Trump’s calls for him to concede. Now, Moore is doing the absolute most, not only by not admitting his defeat, but by sending out a fund-raising email three days after he lost Alabama’s election.

The Republican declared, “this battle is NOT OVER!” in an email asking supporters to contribute another $75,000 to his “election integrity fund,” so he could investigate reports of voter fraud, as reported by The Hill.

Our Democratic savior Doug Jones defeated Moore on Tuesday by about 20,000 votes, or 1.5%, according to unofficial returns. But Moore, days and days later, has not yet conceded.

Moore hung his hopes on some military and provisional ballots, which are expected to be counted next week. He also said his campaign is collecting “numerous reported cases of voter fraud” to send to the secretary of state’s office.

The results of Alabama’s Senate race will be certified between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 after counties report their official totals.