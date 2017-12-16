What The Fork?! Antipasto Azzhole Mario Batali “Apologizes” For Sexual Misconduct, Offers Cinnamon Roll Recipe

Image via RB/Bauergriffin/Splash

Mario Batali Offers Recipe Along With Sexual Misconduct Apology

This guy cannot be f**king serious.

We recently reported on the disturbing sexual misconduct allegations that several women have brought against celebrity chef Mario Batali.

Batali took to Twitter to acknowledge that these charges “match up” to his known past behavior, but yesterday he sent an apologetic newsletter that ended with a head-scratching comment that left many apoplectic.

Did this spoiled milk forth just offer a cinnamon roll recipe at the end of a mea culpa regarding sexual assault??

Yes. Yes, he did.

What a douche. SMFH.