Jealous Boyfriend Set A Strip Club On Fire Because He Didn’t Want His Girlfriend Working There

Man Lights Strip Club On Fire To Stop Girlfriend From Working There

21-year-old Creio Chance Bishop did not want his girlfriend dancing at JB’s Gentlemen’s Club in West Virginia. The jealous boyfriend is facing second-degree arson charges after authorities say he set the exterior of the strip club where his girlfriend worked on fire at 3:30 a.m. on December 13.

The manage of the strip club, Jim Reed, spoke on the incident saying, “It’s stupid. She’s trying to make a living for herself. He’s not doing nothing. She’s paying the bills, from what I understand.”

Bishop fled the crime scene on foot, only making it as far as a Walmart parking lot right across the street before Cabell County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained him. The person who called authorities to report the strip club fire said a man in the Walmart parking lot had called him out, saying that the man should leave the fire alone and mind his own business, WSAZ reports.

Bishop was taken to Western Regional Jail and booked around 8 a.m. Wednesday. His bail has been set at $10,000.

His girlfriend had worked at the strip club for six months, but Reed said he couldn’t afford to keep her on staff if Bishop gets out of jail. “I hate doing it, but I got to protect my business,” Reed told the TV station. “He might do this again. It might be worse next time.”

SMH. Jealousy is one helluva drug.