Funniest Memes Of The Week, Vol. 74
When you ask the photographer to be in the pic with you… pic.twitter.com/jbUbepntcJ
— K a r y . (@itsKARY_) December 12, 2017
Hilarious Memes Of The Week
Back at it again with another batch of hilarious memes for your weekend funny.
some days jay z look like the uncle & some days jay z look like the auntie pic.twitter.com/MWI32uNR4g
— jaron (@TrilliamClinton) December 12, 2017
Peep all the best (and funniest) memes of the week on the flip.
See when you do WHITERY, the WHITE comes back to bite @OMAROSA pic.twitter.com/Fl3feu0aDl
— K a r y . (@itsKARY_) December 13, 2017
John Kelly to Omarosa at the White House this morning… pic.twitter.com/7sQSoIXi3g
— ✨Ashyrosa Big Gulp✨ (@eddluxe) December 13, 2017
When you gotta take a shit but this your first time at her house pic.twitter.com/yTYkeatrdY
— Malcolm. (@plainMalcolm) December 12, 2017
Exclusive eyewitness footage of Omarosa leaving the White House. pic.twitter.com/fXsIPqpRvD
— Vincent (@VtheEsquire) December 13, 2017
Never thought I’d see The God Hov age like a Navy wife. He really Tom Joyner now. pic.twitter.com/vh5vXYPjxc
— Russian Bot Account (@TheBookofJonah) December 12, 2017
When Omarosa tries to register for Essence Fest next year pic.twitter.com/jkYhRuG50E
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 13, 2017
“Yes sir we swiped and tried the punch it in, the card declined…” pic.twitter.com/OEe8WY8WHa
— HeadAss 🤦🏽♂️ (@5EnoughA) December 12, 2017
FIRED!? @OMAROSA #MAGA pic.twitter.com/66qW69bJPq
— Mr Potomac (@beaucoupbougee) December 13, 2017
When you independent AF but ya man still pay all the bills pic.twitter.com/VELncXYQHM
— Cersei (@CrazyClarine) December 12, 2017
By special request…ATTN: Omarosa
Credit – @bighurtrocks pic.twitter.com/qt9r1QVy4a
— Crying Jordan (@CryingJordan) December 14, 2017
Omarosa, over drinks with Special Counsel Robert Mueller this evening. pic.twitter.com/lQrjtE0Dxu
— Aaron L. Morrison (@aaronlmorrison) December 13, 2017
Grand opening/ Grand closing #Omarosa pic.twitter.com/01n7ZN3NMX
— The Farmer (@Jbug33) December 13, 2017
Omarosa got fired again?!? pic.twitter.com/UKWpNFcM2H
— . (@kaylawithav) December 13, 2017
Oh well @OMAROSA pic.twitter.com/v7V8WwHNlA
— Coontessa (@LowKei_) December 13, 2017
Omarosa: They sent me in to tell you, Roy Moore lost. Black people really showed up…
Trump: pic.twitter.com/6jT2resme7
— Mistletoe Bleesus (@BleesusCrice) December 13, 2017
Omarosa leaving the White House like pic.twitter.com/pAMSoQMEmz
— MTC (@writelike_mike) December 13, 2017
“Say Mayne, you wanna Play a game Mayne?” pic.twitter.com/rufeQsUeJv
— Pascual (@BbellTheSensei) December 8, 2017
“Aye Rose, you bet not let go Mayne” pic.twitter.com/lHBHyKa8At
— Izuku Midoriya (@_Ineed1Mike) December 8, 2017
“Y’all swinging lightsabers, mayne?” pic.twitter.com/iJV2IaWSSA
— 2 SPIRITZ (@SuckaFreeTee) December 7, 2017
Ay, my left stroke just went viral mayne pic.twitter.com/m2BC4HxixT
— brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) December 8, 2017
Aye Rangers, Angel Grove need y’all help mayne pic.twitter.com/EyYp7mwtMj
— Poochie 🌯 (@ItsVee_) December 8, 2017
Ay, you merely adopted the dark mayne. Shiiiit I was born in it, moulded by dat muthafucka pic.twitter.com/rWMYCaLux1
— brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) December 8, 2017
mayne I ain’t bendin no damn knee mayne pic.twitter.com/a06tiJgyYI
— sage (@sagemyster) December 7, 2017
they took my son mayne pic.twitter.com/HverlUpMoO
— Ronnie (@radronnie_) December 8, 2017
“Purple Mayne” pic.twitter.com/P0orhMzyqL
— DAKnerys Targaryen (@AdrianNeenan) December 8, 2017
Aye, X-Mayne assemble! Magneto out here trippin' again mayne pic.twitter.com/wJFCu6O0Ji
— brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) December 8, 2017
“Why so serious, mayne?!” pic.twitter.com/RM2tJsss6d
— мy ѕpaceѕнιp? тнιѕ ιѕ a dodge (@HitDaBoogiez) December 8, 2017