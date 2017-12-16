K. Michelle Revealed That She’s Deflating Her Massive Donk & Twitter Twittered

Thanks @kmichelle for the shoutout on @TheRealDaytime 🙏🏽 Looking forward to helping her in Jan with a #ButtockReduction. This has become a necessity and is now a standard part of my lecture circuit because comfort and safety are always key 🔑👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/tJHg3TtUzA — Ashkan Ghavami MD (@DrGhavami) December 16, 2017

K. Michelle Announced Donk Downsizing & Set Off Twitter

All good things eventually come to an end which explains K. Michelle‘s plans to deflate her massive donk meats next month (mostly because they threatened her health) in a not-very-shocking revelation that comes at a time when disastrous donks + chicken legs are the new very sad normal.

Peep the Black Twitter chatter over K. Michelle’s upcoming donk deflation on the flip.