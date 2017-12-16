Daughter Of Draggin’: Craig Sager’s Protective Progeny Pokes Holes In Putrid Pigeon Britt McHenry For Violating Family

Image via Getty

Britt McHenry is a well-documented POS. For those unfamiliar with the acronym, Google’s ya friend, bruh.

The whiny blonde got herself into some scalding hot water when she went out of her way to clap at the son of universally respected (and sadly deceased) sports reporter Craig Sager.

The screenshot, if you're curious 🙂 pic.twitter.com/GoUSllDeX8 — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) December 15, 2017

For context, the “kid” Britt is referring to is Craig Sager’s son, Craig Jr. McHenry’s attempt to discredit Junior’s media credentials as a nepotistic entity is belied by the fact that he graduated from University of Georgia’s journalism school and has been working in Atlanta as media figure for 10 years.

All of which Kacy Sager, Craig Sr.’s daughter, pointed out in a lengthy, finger-cramping clap back…

We can understand Kacy coming to the defense of her brother, but a this whole back-and-forth is pretty petty at the end of the day…

Strangers looking for click-bait. Let the haters hate. Grateful for all the support of Conservatives and sports fans who follow! — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) December 15, 2017

That said, f**k Britt McHenry and the Trump-supporting privilege she rode in on.