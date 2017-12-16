Daughter Of Draggin’: Craig Sager’s Protective Progeny Pokes Holes In Putrid Pigeon Britt McHenry For Violating Family
Image via Getty
Britt McHenry is a well-documented POS. For those unfamiliar with the acronym, Google’s ya friend, bruh.
The whiny blonde got herself into some scalding hot water when she went out of her way to clap at the son of universally respected (and sadly deceased) sports reporter Craig Sager.
For context, the “kid” Britt is referring to is Craig Sager’s son, Craig Jr. McHenry’s attempt to discredit Junior’s media credentials as a nepotistic entity is belied by the fact that he graduated from University of Georgia’s journalism school and has been working in Atlanta as media figure for 10 years.
All of which Kacy Sager, Craig Sr.’s daughter, pointed out in a lengthy, finger-cramping clap back…
We can understand Kacy coming to the defense of her brother, but a this whole back-and-forth is pretty petty at the end of the day…
That said, f**k Britt McHenry and the Trump-supporting privilege she rode in on.