Kanye Goes Full Denim Daddy Duty On New Christmas Card Pic With Kim K, North, And Saint

Kanye’s Face Finally Appears On A Kardashian Christmas Card

Kanye West definitely isn’t the newest addition to the Kardashian clan, but he is the newest addition to the family’s annual Christmas card. Every year the famous fam goes wild taking the most extravagant photos for their Holiday greeting, usually including huge gowns, an interesting backdrop, and a world-renowned photographer to take the flick.

This year, as most of you probably already know, the Kardashians are doing a “25 Days Of Christmas, where Kim, Kourtney, and momager Kris have been posting different photos every day in December supposedly leading up to the final, real card on Christmas day. The look of the pictures is toned down 100 notches from what the usual card entails, with the whole family in matching white tees and some light wash jeans.

DAY 16- ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 16, 2017 at 8:04am PST

We saw a few slivers of Kanye in two pictures this past week, though some people were convinced his torso was actually Travis Scott standing behind Kylie (….LOL). Now on the 16th day of pictures, Kim shared an adorable family flick with her holding North’s hand and Kanye clutching onto Saint’s. Since their marriage in 2014 and the birth of North a year prior, Ye has yet to appear on a family Christmas card until now.

Kanye has been seen recently all around town with a huge smile on his face, so fans are gearing up for his return following this 1 year+ long hiatus after the abrupt cancellation of Saint Pablo tour dates. Hopefully the final Christmas card brings us more pictures of the Kardashian-West fam.