As The Trump White House Turns…Kelly Allegedly Banned Angry Omarosa’s Hubby From X-Mas Bash Right Before Canning Her

WH Chief Of Staff John Kelly Reportedly Banned Omarosa’s Spouse Before She Was Tossed

For folks who have been confused about if Omarosa really resigned after initial reports of being *allegedly* fired from the White House, Daily Mail is adding more fluff to the theories.

They’re suggesting that the former MAGA supporter definitely knew she was being FIRED. Due to her friendship with President Trump and at his request, Kelly reportedly agreed to let Manigault say she “resigned” and allowed her to stay in office until January 20, so she would have a full year of working at the White House.

Scandalous. DM says of that reported X-Mas party fall out, that Omarosa got into an explosive argument with WH staffers after John Kelly revoked her husband form attending the WH Christmas party days before she was tossed. She allegedly stormed off in the direction of Trump’s residence and secret service restrained her. Omarosa left the area with egg all over her face, sources say.

Omarosa however denies this story in her recent ABC interview, the former reality star claimed that she resigned after a conversation with Kelly in the Situation Room and did not confront him during a White House Christmas Party or try to get into the White House residence to ask President Donald Trump about her dismissal.

Sure, Jan. Who’s really going to admit all of this mess was going on, it’s embarrassing and secret service would be on her tail!