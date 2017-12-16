Love Costs A Thing: Kenya Moore Allegedly Fined $125,000 For Hiding Secret Squirrel Marriage From Bravo

Kenya Moore Forefieted $125,000 For Hiding Her Marriage

Rumors are swirling, mainly fueled by Kim Zolciak, that Kenya Moore’s RHOA peach was yanked over her fishy matrimony-dom to ghost hubby Marc Daly…but Radar Online reports that the writing was on the wall the minute production peeped her surprise IG posts about her beach wedding.

As an insider shared with the site:

“No one thinks Kenya has ever told the truth of her personal life. There is nothing going on. Normal people got married, had children and shared it all with producers on the show. This is Bravo’s #1 show and the producers don’t have access to the story. That doesn’t work.”

They say producers were getting progressively more frustrated with Kenya’s ridiculous refusal to address anything regarding her relationship or personal life as the season went on. They even axed her from the paid Spain Trip opportunity, and fined her for excluding things that could have been used to craft a viable storyline for her.

“Kenya told us she didn’t tell her Dad that she got married. But she wouldn’t do it on camera. All she would give us was one scene where she spoke on the phone to her dad and we filmed it way later. It wasn’t really when she told him. She just refused to do anything with him about it and we have deadlines to meet. So, since we couldn’t have anything but the car scene in there she lost half and episode’s pay, which was $25,000. She got taken off the Spain trip the day before the ladies were leaving. She doesn’t get paid for the two episodes for the trip. So, she missed out on $100,000 and they fined her $25,000 for the filming with her dad.”

Sheesh. Kenya was really willing to risk it all for to keep her union under wraps. If the chatter is true…she really lost her job for her boo.

Getty