Saltine Fury: Pumpkin Spicy Mayo Dollops Are MAAAD That Diddy Wants To Buy The Panthers

So, let me get this straight.

Colin is preaching about being oppressed while at the same time being privileged and favored 🤔

Typical Liberal. I still haven’t seen him do a thing for anyone other than himself. 🙄

Colin- you are a joke.

~MAGA🌹

