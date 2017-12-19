Saltine Fury: Pumpkin Spicy Mayo Dollops Are MAAAD That Diddy Wants To Buy The Panthers
By Bossip Staff
Diddy’s Early Bid To Buy Panthers Sparks MAGA Outrage
Ah yes, it’s time ONCE AGAIN for our favorite song: Racist mayo packets melting in the presence of Black excellence. This time, they’re BIG MAD at zillionaire mogul Diddy who announced interest in buying the Carolina Panthers (and bringing Colin Kaepernick back) in a headline-snatching move that sparked pumpkin spicy white rage across social media.
Peep the latest Mayo MAGA outrage over Diddy potentially owning the Panthers on the flip.