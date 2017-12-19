The Latest #LHHNY Turned Into A Messy Episode Of Catfish And Twitter Was Here For It
#LHHNY Was Full Of Drama
Love & Hip-Hop brings the messy each week and this was no different. This time we got the insanity of Trent and Jonathan. They seemed like a cute couple but, surprise, SOMEone is married and the receipts came up. Twitter, of, course went crazy over the catfish-y cheaters situation the only way they know how.
They dropped slander and memes and gifs, oh my! Enjoy!