Disney Revealed Its Animatronic Version Of Your Dentured Demagogue President And Twitter Erupted

Disney Reveals Donald Trump Robot

Disney World is known for having all of its new Presidents at Epcot Center every year in animatronic form. So of course, Hot Chip Commander-In-Chief had to be represented. Disney, though, either purposefully or not, decided to make him look like the mildewed sour cream face dimwit he is and we love it. Twitter noticed, too.

all the other presidents in Disney's new Hall of Presidents look like they can't believe Donald Trump is president either pic.twitter.com/eMP9UX1bM8 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 18, 2017

And they went all the way in the only ways they know how. So let’s laugh at the ridiculousness of Y’all President.