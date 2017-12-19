Disney Revealed Its Animatronic Version Of Your Dentured Demagogue President And Twitter Erupted
- By Bossip Staff
Disney Reveals Donald Trump Robot
Disney World is known for having all of its new Presidents at Epcot Center every year in animatronic form. So of course, Hot Chip Commander-In-Chief had to be represented. Disney, though, either purposefully or not, decided to make him look like the mildewed sour cream face dimwit he is and we love it. Twitter noticed, too.
And they went all the way in the only ways they know how. So let’s laugh at the ridiculousness of Y’all President.