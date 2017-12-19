SMH: Forsaken Futon Sleeping Twitter Is Pissed Joe Budden’s Joyfully Parenting With Cyn Santana Over THIS…

Joe Budden Pisses Folks Off Over Parenting Tweet

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana recently welcomed their adorable seed and the couple is smitten. Budden, who has struggled with his relationships in the past, expressed the difference between parenting with his cinnamon apple Cyn, than previous experiences and people think he’s being foul.

Joe lives like an open book on his timeline, expressing how different parenting feels when you actually love the one you’re doing it with…

This parenting shit is a whole different thing when you love your partner lol — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 19, 2017

One thing we do observe is that Joe seems to be on a mature path. And Cyn regularly shows support for him when it comes to folks passing judgement on Budden’s past issues on social media, but don’t tell eye-booger twitter! Folks took this tweet an array of ways! Joe intended to express his joy, but folks flew out the basement door and off their sofa-beds, saying it was all types of distasteful.

Maybe to some, I’d say those ppl missed the point.. but i could be wrong — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 19, 2017

Is that what your comprehension told you that said ? https://t.co/rZ1lDjwLyZ — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 19, 2017

Do YOU think Joe Budden was being shady with this message, or are you a person who understood?

