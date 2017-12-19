Girl, Bye: Khloe Kardashian Is Ecstatic Tummy Full Of Tristan Is Giving Her A “Break” From Spotlight

Blessings on blessings abound! The latest Khloe Kardashian news says the reality TV star is happy her pregnancy has given her an excuse to step out of the limelight.

A source tells People.com:

“Khloé is ecstatic about being pregnant,” says the source. “She has been fine with being out of the spotlight. It’s like she realized that she needed a break. The baby is a huge blessing in many ways.”

The source also says Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 26, have a “great relationship,” and the mom-to-be “couldn’t be happier” with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

According to the source, Kardashian “still has a couple of months to go” in her pregnancy and is planning a baby shower for the new year.

“She wants to give birth in Los Angeles, so her family can be around,” says the insider.

As for a possible moniker? The source says Kardashian “has a name she likes, but isn’t sharing.”

“All the girls are being very secretive about their babies’ names,” adds the source, referencing Kardashian’s fellow expectant sisters: Jenner, 20, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with rapper Travis Scott next year, and Kim Kardashian West, 37, who will welcome her third child with Kanye West, also a baby girl, via surrogate.