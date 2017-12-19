Oh? Trump’s Slurred Speech And Tiny Two-Handed Water Sippin’ Spark Dementia (Hope) Rumor

Image via NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty

Trump’s Water Drinking Sparks Dementia Rumors

Donald Trump is thought to have severe dementia according to the well-educated 280-character doctors on Twitter.

In recent weeks we’ve seen the crusty Cheeto President slur his speech which lead some to question his health. Yesterday, during a national security speech, the rumors gained further traction after Donny sipped water from a cup with two hands like a kindergartener.

Trump sparks dementia concerns after he's seen for drinking water with two hands like a child pic.twitter.com/knmk90ZVeP — Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) December 19, 2017

One of the signs of dementia is shaky hands which is a result of the degeneration of motor skills.

A MONKEY has better water bottle etiquette than Trump does. pic.twitter.com/pmOMOStKA6 — JAG (@JustAGurLnSwedn) December 18, 2017

There aren’t many times when people would mock the potential disability of a sitting president, buttttt in Trump’s case, the slander is gonna fly.

A real President drinks water with confidence. Trump on the other hand drinks like 4 year old from a sippy cup😎 pic.twitter.com/RguPKGOXId — Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) December 19, 2017

Sad thing is that if Trump WERE diagnosed with dementia, Fox News would try to convince us all that it’s still all good for Donny to remain President.