Bad & Brainy: Meet The Hottest Grad Snacks In The Game (Fall ’17 Edition)

This is all still very surreal for me. I honestly can’t believe I made it. Really REALLY made it. From pulling all nighters, riding the shuttle from club to club, and anything else you could POSSIBLY think of… literally, I finally made it to the end! I thank God for giving me such a great experience at FAMU and meeting such amazing people that will be in my heart for a lifetime. I’m officially out ✌🏾 #FamuOwesMeNothing #FamuForever 🐍🎓💚

