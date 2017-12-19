Bad & Brainy: Meet The Hottest Grad Snacks In The Game (Fall ’17 Edition)
This is all still very surreal for me. I honestly can’t believe I made it. Really REALLY made it. From pulling all nighters, riding the shuttle from club to club, and anything else you could POSSIBLY think of… literally, I finally made it to the end! I thank God for giving me such a great experience at FAMU and meeting such amazing people that will be in my heart for a lifetime. I’m officially out ✌🏾 #FamuOwesMeNothing #FamuForever 🐍🎓💚
Hottest Grad Baddies On IG
It’s that magical time of year (again) when beautifully brainy (and melaniny) college graduates slay the internet with next-level sauce while reminding us that higher education is still valued and essential in today’s “college is a scam” era.
Hit the flip to meet the baddest grad snacks in the game.
If You Can’t Believe In Miracles, Then Believe In Yourself! When You Want Something Bad Enough, Let That Drive Push You To Make It Happen. Sometimes You’ll Run Into Brick Walls That Are Put There To Test You. Find A Way Around Them And Stay Focused On Your Dream. Where There’s A Will, There Is A Way. When You Believe In Yourself Sufficiently And Are Confident That Everything That You Desire Is Inside You, Then You Will Possess The Ability To Produce All That You Wish For. One Once Said That Concurrent Time Is A State Of Time Where All The Happenings Occur At The Same Time. The Creations Of The Present Are Influenced By Both The Past And Future Actions And All The Three Interact Where Even A Future Event Can Change What Can Happen In The Present. Graduation Is Here!!! ✨🎓🎉🎊 I Freaking Did It! Majoring in Biological Science With A Minor In Chemistry. I Went Above My Means And Succeeded. Thank God! Walk By Faith, Not By Sight ✨🙏🏾 📸 @_dpmedia Hair: @shopaliyaallure
My Nursing Journey I am not here to tell you, if I can do it so can you. I’m here to say believe in God’s process. Anyone who knows me, knows I have wanted this since the 10th grade. My passion for nursing, my faith and the people around me is what pushed me through all my struggles. I know haven’t been on here in months but I’m happy to say you’re looking at new graduate nurse! – Niki BSN,RN 😜 #futurern #gradszn #PVGRADSWAG
Thank you God for your grace and mercy 🙏🏾🙌🏾❤️ !!! 📸@mr_dadams ☺️ #gramblinggrad #hbcugrad #aka #gramblingalumni #hbcu #alphakappaalpha #PrettyGirlsGraduate #BlackGirlsGraduate #prettygirlswear20pearls #hbcusmatter #hbcugradsmatter #blackgradsmatter #pinkandgreen #sororitylife #sororitygirls #thankful #blackandeducated #blackandproud #educationmatters #blackgirlsrock #blackgirlmagic #gradszn #blackisbeautiful #intelligence #class #humility #beautifulisblack #commencement via @wonderfully_made12
I ❤️ my HBCU! In honor of Xavier HC week…Xavier University has molded me into the successful strong black woman I am today! I left high school wanting to pursue my career elsewhere and I'm so happy I made the right decision to attend Xavier's Pharmacy program! The curriculum is challenging but worth while. To be a part of the small percentage of Black Doctors is something truly special! ✨✨ If your interest is in the medical field I highly recommend this HBCU 💫