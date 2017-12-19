This Flashback To The Obamas’ First White House Christmas Address Will Make You Both Laugh And Cry

The Obamas Were So Endearing For Their First Christmas In The White House

It’s hard to get yourself into the Christmas spirit when it seems like everyday America is closer and closer to either blowing up or disintegrating into thin air. One couple that can always get us into the Holiday spirit, though, are Barack and Michelle Obama, and this throwback video to 2009 really does just the trick.

In 2009, the Obamas celebrated their first Christmas together in the White House. They also shared their first White House Christmas Address, and the couple was more giggly than ever before. In the adorable clip from 8 years back, Barack cannot stop laughing at anything, and in turn, that makes his wife Michelle also unable to keep a straight face. It’s like a video of two teenagers trying not to make a scene in the middle of class…except they’re the President of the United States and The First Lady.

The video is one of the most endearing things ever, but it also might make you tear up a little bit thinking about the good ole days. After the throwback video, the footage also shows the Obamas’ last White House Christmas Address, and its clear just how much the couple grew together throughout their time in office. This just serves as another daily reminder that we miss these two and the world isn’t fair….sigh.