Temple University Targeted By Racist Fliers Blaming “Stupid Ni**ers” For Bernie Sanders Loss

Left Wing Racism Or Nah?

Last week, Temple University was targeted by a vandal who posted at least three racist fliers on their campus.

According to Philly.com reports, Temple University police on Thursday were investigating the posting which centered around the 2016 Democratic primary fight for president.

The crudely printed fliers stated: “Hey you stupid N— Bernie would have won if it wasn’t for you. Seriously, f— you all. This is all your fault. “This is disgusting, hateful, and has no place on our campus,” said Temple spokesman Ray Betzner. “Temple police are reviewing video footage and seeking witnesses who may have seen something,” Betzner said, adding that university officials met with students late Thursday afternoon to hear their concerns.

As Temple students and as a university we MUST do better. If you have any info please contact Temple's campus safety. pic.twitter.com/6IjbiL6T6D — Progressive NAACP (@TEMPLE_NAACP) December 14, 2017

In a statement, the Temple University Progressive NAACP said it was “sad that we have to address something of this nature once again, but this is our reality.”

The NAACP also responded:

Students should never have to face this type of hatred! https://t.co/M5JtPD02ae — NAACP (@NAACP) December 14, 2017

And it looks like video footage of the culprit has emerged. Do you think it was really a Bernie Sanders supporter? Or just a GOP goon marauding as one?