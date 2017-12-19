Sweet Woke Bae Bliss: Angela Rye Calls Common Her ‘Hero’

Some people we actually LIKE…

Angela Rye Still Coupled Up With Common

Angela Rye’s perfectly paired coupledom with Common is still going strong. As previously reported the duo first went public in October at the Creative Arts Emmys and they’ve been not so subtly gushing over each other ever since.

Most recently our Political Analyst Bae walked the red carpet at CNN’s Heroes 2017 celebration at the American Museum of Natural History with her rapper-actor/boo and they couldn’t look more content.

The cute couple apparently had a great time because Angie later told the world that she attended the Heroes event with one of her “heroes.”

#CNNHeroes with one of my heroes. A post shared by Angela Rye (@angelarye) on Dec 18, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

Earlier this week Angela appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and after she succinctly broke down Omarosa’s Trump White House exit and Net Neutrality, DJ Envy managed to sneak in a question about Comm.

After (semi-jokingly) scolding Angela Yee for calling him a “starter boyfriend”, Angie told the trio that her man’s a “good guy.”

“He is a wonderful human being, I learned a lot from him,” said Angela. “He’s not a starter boyfriend, I think it’s important to know just from being around him I’m definitely a better human being. He’s just a good, good guy.”

We’re happy for you Angie, SERIOUSLY.

