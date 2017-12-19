Still Bangin’ Kaylin Garcia’s T’Workout Workout Tribute With Trina…Twerking Cake! [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

Kaylin Garcia, Joe Budden’s ex-girlfriend, has been making a living as a professional twerker…

Turn the pages for more.

Atlanta you ready ?

A post shared by Kaylin Garcia (@kaylin_garcia) on

📷 @pedrorollejr x @prominentstatus

A post shared by Kaylin Garcia (@kaylin_garcia) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Video Link & Embed Code
    Link:     https://bossip.com/1609694/still-bangin-kaylin-garcias-tworkout-workout-tribute-with-trina-twerking-cake-video/
    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Cakes, Entertainment, Freaks

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus