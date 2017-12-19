Still Bangin’ Kaylin Garcia’s T’Workout Workout Tribute With Trina…Twerking Cake! [Video]
Kaylin Garcia, Joe Budden’s ex-girlfriend, has been making a living as a professional twerker…
Turn the pages for more.
Happy Birthday to our girl @trinarockstarr !! Wishing you the best on your bday ! . . Buy A Ticket & Bring A Friend!! Come T'Workout with Me and #LHHMIAMI @trinarockstarr at Miami King Of Diamonds 12.16.17 from 5-6 pm ! Ladies you won't want to miss this tribute to Trina !!. . . To purchase a ticket go to WWW.TWORKOUTWORKOUT.COM or Click the link in my bio for a faster way to pay. See you there ladies !
#ad My backless style secret? It’s a lil sneaky 😏 & it’s been a game changer for my looks – it’s my @sneakyvaunt pushup, and girls, I’ve got some more news for ya… it’s on sale for Black Friday for up to 25% off! SO, what does my must-have mean for your wardrobe? Um, Everything – no more going braless, or wardrobe malfunctions, or saying no to showing a lil back. With this it’s yes to any outfit, all day, every day – check out sneakyvaunt.com, you’ll see what I’m talking about. #backlessstylesecret
It's getting cold out but things are just heating up 🔥🔥🔥🔥 for “The Island Oasis” Memorial Weekend Getaway to Montego Bay, Jamaica 🇯🇲!!!!!🙌🏾👏🏾😍 I need you there to live it up with me @ the yacht parties, excursions, beach events–we're doing it all!! 🎉 It's ONLY $99 to reserve your spot now. Follow @theislandoasis for updates!! #islandoasisjamaica #MemorialDay2018 #KaylinGarcia #T12Entertainment